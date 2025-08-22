Success for GCSE students at Netherwood Academy
Students and staff at Netherwood Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results.
Teenagers across the country are celebrating as they receive their results from exams they took earlier this year in May and June. Young people have had many challenges to face, but despite this, across the 15- and 16-year-olds have recorded excellent achievements at GCSE, with the students of Netherwood no exception.
Staff at Netherwood have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. In particular, the very many hours of before-school, after-school and weekend and holiday sessions to get students "exam-ready", which would appear to have paid off in spades!
Among the stand-out performers were:
- Joel Mosley who achieved eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8
- Indi Lotay who achieved five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s
Jonny Mitchell, Principal at Netherwood Academy, said: “Well done to our amazing students who have put in so much effort into their exams.
“I have led this school since September 2020 and have seen many improvements, including our first ever ‘good’ judgement from Ofsted.
“I am very proud of being part of this transformational journey and have been extremely fortunate to work alongside many hundreds of inspirational students over the years.”
Rowena Hackwood, CEO for Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Many congratulations to all of our young people who are receiving their GCSE results today. I know they have worked so hard to get to this point and should feel very proud of what they have achieved, alongside the support from their families and the whole school.
“An extra special thanks to Jonny Mitchell who is leaving at the end of this academic year, and the staff team at Netherwood who he has led over the last five years. We all wish Jonny the very best in his future endeavours, and thank him for the impact he has made on our school, with students, staff and the local community.”