Success for GCSE students at Netherwood Academy

Students and staff at Netherwood Academy in Wombwell, part of Astrea Academy Trust, celebrate another year of fantastic GCSE results

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff at Netherwood Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating as they receive their results from exams they took earlier this year in May and June. Young people have had many challenges to face, but despite this, across the 15- and 16-year-olds have recorded excellent achievements at GCSE, with the students of Netherwood no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Netherwood have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. In particular, the very many hours of before-school, after-school and weekend and holiday sessions to get students "exam-ready", which would appear to have paid off in spades!

The students came into school to collect their results

Among the stand-out performers were:

Joel Mosley who achieved eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8

Indi Lotay who achieved five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s

Jonny Mitchell, Principal at Netherwood Academy, said: “Well done to our amazing students who have put in so much effort into their exams.

“I have led this school since September 2020 and have seen many improvements, including our first ever ‘good’ judgement from Ofsted.

“I am very proud of being part of this transformational journey and have been extremely fortunate to work alongside many hundreds of inspirational students over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowena Hackwood, CEO for Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Many congratulations to all of our young people who are receiving their GCSE results today. I know they have worked so hard to get to this point and should feel very proud of what they have achieved, alongside the support from their families and the whole school.

“An extra special thanks to Jonny Mitchell who is leaving at the end of this academic year, and the staff team at Netherwood who he has led over the last five years. We all wish Jonny the very best in his future endeavours, and thank him for the impact he has made on our school, with students, staff and the local community.”