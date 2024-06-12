Student football scheme provides ‘Momentous’ opportunity
The RNN Group has teamed up with Momentous Football Academy with the aim of providing an extensive and varied range of weekly sessions designed to nurture and develop young players and improve football skills, allowing students to excel.
These sessions are for players of all abilities in a pressure free environment, whether you are just starting out on your football journey or if you already have football experience.
This programme will consist of a training and games programme delivered by Momentous Football Academy (four hours coaching and a two hours fixture), assessment of start points and progress, analysis of performance, and FA qualified coaches (UEFA qualified) who will liaise with the personal
development and curriculum leads and staff among many other aspects of the partnership.
RNN CEO and principal Jason Austin said: “We are delighted to be working with Momentous Football Academy to develop and improve player’s football skills through play, bridging that gap between the professional football academies and local grassroots football.
“Sport and physical activity are incredibly important in supporting with the development of a variety of transferable skills as well as wellbeing and good mental health.
“Students from Dearne Valley College, Rotherham College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham have the opportunity to combine studies with high-level football performance.”
Trials start this month with the programme officially launching in the new academic year on September 2.
The RNN Group is made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham, Dearne Valley College and North Notts College
