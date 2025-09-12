South Yorkshire has no shortage of fantastic primary schools, official figures show, which excel at setting their pupils up for future success.

The 2025/26 school year began earlier this month for most Yorkshire learners, and they will now be settling in to a new year of school day routines. This includes very young children who have only just started Reception - generally the first year of primary school - who are only just setting out on their learning journey.

We want to celebrate the South Yorkshire primary schools which have done especially well at making sure their pupils master essential school skills in their time there. So to mark the start of the new academic year, we’ve revisited the top-performing primary schools across the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield council areas using our own metric.

The key figure this uses is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recent academic year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve only included the very highest achieving local schools, which had more than 80% of their pupils meet this target. But performance isn’t the only indicator of an excellent learning environment, so we’ve also made sure each school included had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection.

These will be changing very soon, but in the meantime, we’ve limited our league table to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here were the 22 South Yorkshire schools that made the cut:

1 . Crookesbroom Primary Academy At the top of the list is Crookesbroom, a primary academy in Hatfield, near Doncaster, with about 227 pupils. It was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 96% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

2 . St Alban's CofE Primary School Next up is St Alban’s, an Anglican primary academy in Wickersley, in the Rotherham borough. It has a roll size of about 249, and was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 94% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 59% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School Whiston Worrygoose is a primary academy in Whiston, near Rotherham, with about 235 pupils. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 59% locally and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales