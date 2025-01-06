Schools closed across Rotherham due to weather conditions

Snow: As Dinnington struggled with winter, pupils were told to stay at home

ROTHERHAM’S double dose of snow has thrown education into chaos, with many primary and secondary schools closed today due to adverse weather.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snow has left staff struggling to get to school and pupils with an unexpected day at home.

Rotherham College students were not expected back after the festive break until tomorrow, but a catalogue of others, including Thomas Rotherham College have closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that college put contingency measures into place to deliver classes remotely.

Wickersley School and Sports College also put arrangements in place to conduct online teaching, with different arrangements for different year groups.

Among the schools remaining closed were academies at Aston, Wingfield, Wath and Brinsworth, with St Bernard’s Catholic High School in Herringthorpe also closed.

Others which remained closed included Dinnington High School, which has told pupils lessons will resume on Tuesday, Rawmarsh Community School and many primary schools across the borough, from Brampton Ellis to Herringthorpe Infant School.