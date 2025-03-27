Rotherham's 'best' schools identified

Good performer: Pope Pius X

A CHECKLIST of Rotherham’s ‘best performing’ schools and colleges has been put together, with the top ten in each category published.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For primary schools number crunchers worked to the numbers of children meeting expected standards at the end of their key stage two studies.

Their calculations put Wickers St Alban’s primary school at the top of the list. It had 31 children in that position, with a 94% success rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was followed by Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant school, with 30 pupils and an 87 per cent success rate.

Roughwood primary had 34 pupils with an 84 per cent success rate; Wickersley Northfield took 57 children to KS2 level in the period studied, achieving 84 per cent; Listerdale Junior Academy had 49 pupils, with 82 per cent achieving expected standards; Bramley Grange primary had 21 children with 81 per cent reaching expected levels; Herringthorpe junior school had 91 children with 80 per cent passing expected levels; Sitwell junior school, with 76 pupils, saw 79 per cent meet the target; Todwith primary school had 32 pupils with a 78 per cent achievement rate and Anston Greenlands primary schools 30 pupils achieved a 77 per cent rate of achieving expected standards.

Colleges were ranked on numbers of pupils reaching Attainment Eight scores for pupils completing KS4 studies and Wath Academy came out vest, at 49.5 per cent from its 318 students.

Wickersley School and Sports College’s 358 students achieved a 49.8 rate; St Bernard’s Catholic High School, with 151 students, 48.3 per cent; Wingfield Academy, with 170 students, 49 per cent; Oakwood High School with 216 students, 45.7 per cent; Aston Academy, with 294 students at that level, 44.1 per cent; St Pius X Catholic High School, with 118 students, 44.1 per cent; Maltby academy, with 177 students, 44 per cent. Brinsworth academy, with 273 pupils, 43.1 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance of Rotherham’s secondary schools and colleges was eclipsed nationally, however, by better performers.

Top of the pile was Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, where 86.6 per cent of their 188 students finished KS4 with Attainment Eight.

The data was put together by a company called Ratcliffe Cleaning, which assessed school performance nationally, using Government data.

ReplyForward