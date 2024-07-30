AWARD: The RNN Group

ROTHERHAM is “leading the way” when it comes to careers education.

The RNN Group received two awards at a ‘Leading the Way’ conference, which saw careers leads, enterprise advisors, enterprise coordinators, employers, training providers and local authority officials acquire updates on how the region is performing towards achieving all eight Gatsby benchmarks.

These are based on national and international research and define all elements of an "excellent” careers programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of awards was presented to secondary and post 16 providers recognising the hard work and achievements of individuals and providers supporting careers.

The RNN Group was awarded the Most Gatsby Benchmark Progress’ Award and the Achieving all Gatsby Benchmarks Award, which recognises an institution who has consistently achieved all eight benchmarks this academic year.

Vice principal RNN group Mark Ryan said: “As a group we have worked hard to improve and achieve all Gatsby Benchmarks, which provide a clear blueprint of what strong careers provision looks like.

“Our teams within careers, business development, personal development, schools liaison and curriculum have ensured we support our students, stakeholders and communities to provide the best possible careers education information advice and guidance, raising aspirations for the next steps and lifelong learning journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud that the RNN Group has in the space of one academic year gone from achieving 100 per cent in just one benchmark to now achieving 100 per cent in all eight benchmarks.”