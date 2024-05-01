INSPIRATION: Taleb Cherif

The RNN Group student, who is completing a foundation degree in graphic design at University Centre Rotherham, has won a Sheffield Hallam University Inspirational Student Award 2024.

Taleb has been praised for being one of the most committed students in graphic design, especially as he is always wanting to improve upon his work.

The RNN Group says he inspires all of the other students who see first-hand that having a “can do” attitude to life can get you a long way. He is described as being a shining example to the students who have been encouraged to push themselves in the ever-changing world of graphic design.

Taleb, his family and two members of staff from the RNN Group were invited to the 2024 Inspirational Student Awards Dinner on April 16 at Sheffield Hallam University at which Mark Herbert, CEO and founder of Warp Films was the guest speaker.

RNN Group CEO and principal Jason Austin said: “The nomination application for Taleb demonstrates the excellent approach he has to his degree programme through which he has worked with integrity, encouraging and inspiring his peers, and displaying a great team effort.

“Taleb has demonstrated his commitment and determination in all aspects of his course and was selected to represent the university on work placements at Children’s Capital of Culture, working as a designer for six months, and at Jaywing in Sheffield - a true testament to his drive and enthusiasm to make a difference in his life and to contribute to the world of design.”