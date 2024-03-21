DIVERSITY: Group retains award

Its success was announced following a reassessment process with the National Centre for Diversity.

The Investors in Diversity Award is recognised as the national equality standard which provides organisations with a bespoke approach for improving fairness, respect, equality, diversity, Inclusion and engagement (FREDIE) practices in the workplace.

The process of achieving the award helps organisations to place structured FREDIE standards at the heart of everything they do.

CEO and principal Jason Austin said: “This is a wonderful achievement from the National Centre for Diversity and I would like to congratulate RNN Group, staff and stakeholders on this successful outcome.

“As a group, one of key four values is We are Inclusive which retaining this award proves; we work hard to ensure we support all learner, staff and stakeholders as much as we can.”