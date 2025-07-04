Pupils raise the roof in song with Barnsley Youth Choir East at the Dearne Playhouse

The concert was part of the trust’s "Astrea Promise" scheme

Pupils from four Dearne-based Astrea Academy Trust schools were delighted to join the Barnsley Youth Choir East to perform at the Dearne Playhouse.

Children from four Astrea Academy Trust schools were excited to come together with the Barnsley Youth Choir East for a “Dearne Sings” concert at the Dearne Playhouse on Wednesday evening.

Parents and carers came along to watch, giving the children support and lots of applause.

Around 80 pupils gathered at the Playhouse for the "Dearne Sings" concerts

The Dearne-based Astrea academies are honoured to benefit from a choral partnership with Barnsley Youth Choir.

This partnership offers singing training to staff and workshops to children, helping to make events like Wednesday’s concert possible.

The concert was part of the trust’s "Astrea Promise" scheme, which aims to give every one of the trust’s 5,000 primary pupils the opportunity to develop their talents and interests beyond the classroom, in areas like sport, music and the performing arts.

Commenting on the concert, Richard Surridge, Astrea Academy Trust's Primary Music Leader said: "Every child put in tremendous effort to get ready for this concert and I am very proud of each one of them for performing with such dedication.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Barnsley Youth Choir for their invaluable support in making this event such a success and we hope that this will be the first of many ‘Dearne Sings’ concerts in partnership with the youth choir in the future.”

Russell Gray, Director of Primary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We hope that our ‘Astrea Promise’ initiatives like this summer choir will help aspiring musicians grow and thrive, as they gain confidence in performing in front of an audience.

“The concert at the Dearne Playhouse was a wonderful success and it was a joy to see our students, and their parents, enjoying every moment of it.”

