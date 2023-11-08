£5.9m community learning hub to open on site of old grammar school next year
The iconic building will be used for education, employment and enterprise opportunities in the Maltby area.
David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said he was excited to witness the redevelopment of the site taking shape and added: “We are thrilled to see the progress being made on the repurposing of the old Grammar School building
“This will create a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and will provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.”
The school’s original external facade will be recognised in the redevelopment while the building’s interior is undergoing a full modern transformation.
This has been partially funded by the Maltby Learning Trust securing funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.
The fund provided £4.5m towards the redevelopment which will see bookable workspaces for outside organisations, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre, all operating across three floors.
Mr Sutton said: “In addition, the project will provide a state-of-the-art post-16 facility for students who attend Maltby Academy and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy sixth form provision. This will be a fantastic new resource for our students focusing on both the specialist course delivery and supporting the transition into the world of work.”
The Maltby Learning Trust now consists of seven schools and looks after 5,400 students and over 650 members of staff.