Promising young writers at Elements Academy selected for publication

Students at Elements Academy in Rotherham have recently showcased their creativity and imagination by enthusiastically taking part in the national, annual Young Writers’ competition. Eight students from Elements’ KS3 and KS4 have been chosen from entrants across the UK with their work due to appear in print in the well-known Young Writers anthology later this year.

As part of the project, all students engaged in a detailed study of traditional fairytales and explored the gothic genre, developing a rich understanding of key themes and vocabulary. Through careful planning and dedicated writing sessions, they created their own unique "Grim Tales" offering dark, imaginative twists on classic fairytales. The Elements community is incredibly proud that a selection of these outstanding stories have been chosen for publication - a testament to the students’ talent and hard work.

Lillian (Y9) "I have a passion for all things mysterious, gothic horror is my favourite genre so I decided to link my passion to the competition entry"

Tyler (Y8) "I never thought I would ever be chosen to be published, I love these competitions and want to enter more."

[L-R: Lillian Ryde (Y9), Thomas Nadin (Y11), Cory Angell (Y10), Tyler Allen Yates (Y8), Mckenzie Megson (Y10), Tyler Haigh (Y11) - missing from the image is Tara Purdy, also selected]

Cory (Y10) "I don't know why I chose to write about Goldilocks and the Three Bears and adapt it but once I started I was inspired to be creative, which links to my future career as I would love to be either a hairdresser, do theatre make up or animal care."

Teacher, Erin Bryan led the project and was delighted that so many students were recognised for their endeavours. “Elements Academy is part of the Ethos Academy Trust group of schools which places a strong emphasis on nurturing a lifelong love of reading and writing, especially for learners who may have had disrupted or negative prior experiences.

"Our wonderful team at Elements identifies regular opportunities for creative writing competitions, thematic reading projects, and cross-curricular literacy links to give pupils authentic, engaging experiences with text” said Erin.

Elements also takes part in World Book Day, which has become a widely celebrated, popular date in many UK schools’ calendars. Additionally, the school encourages library visits on-site and to local community libraries; provides outdoor learning spaces for reading and storytelling, hosts author visits and workshops, and organises school trips to enjoy literary experiences such as the theatre and literary festivals.

Erin continued: “We recently organised a book-themed reward trip to The National Coal Mining Museum which is linked to my favourite novel of all time, A Kestrel for a Knave. This kind of treat helps to reinforce the joy and purpose behind reading and writing, while also supporting our pupils’ engagement and confidence.”

Young Writers is a global initiative that has been in existence for over thirty years and provides an exciting gateway for children of all ages to enjoy writing poems and short stories. Having the opportunity to be published, win prizes and be recognised for their work serves to boost confidence and often sparks a lifelong interest in words, literature and reading.