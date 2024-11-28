Professor Brian Cox inspires Rotherham students at Gulliver's science event

Students created items using 3D pens with The University of Sheffield and AMRC Training Centre, at the recent North Star event at Gulliver's Valley.

TV star Professor Brian Cox, who is one of Britain’s leading physicists and science communicators, delivered an inspiring speech to students from Rotherham schools at the North Star Science School, held at Gulliver’s Valley.

The event, organised by the Work-wise Foundation in partnership with 360 Degree Society, saw Prof Cox share his vision to make the UK the best place to do science and engineering. He said: "You don’t have to be a genius – science is for everyone. All you need to be is interested, and if you’re interested, then you can do it."

Throughout the day, Prof Cox met with students and delivered a speech exploring the wonders of our solar system and galaxies, the possibility of life beyond our planet and the future of science.

He said: “The only thing we can say for sure about life in the Milky Way galaxy and beyond, is that there is one place where we are certain life exists – Earth. So, it is over to you [students] really in the next 10, 20, 30 years. It would be wonderful if we found that this place is not unique even in the solar system. As it stands at the moment, we’re doing research. Are we alone in the solar system? We don’t know. Are we alone in the Milky Way galaxy? We don’t know. That’s why we use science.”

Students made small castings with United Cast Bar and Cast Metals Federation, during the recent North Star science event at Gulliver's Valley.

Beverley Jones, a teacher from Rawmarsh Community School, said: “The hands-on workshops and inspiring speakers have truly ignited students’ curiosity and opened their eyes to the vast opportunities in STEAM careers. It was wonderful to see them so engaged and excited about learning."

John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation, added: “We received some excellent feedback, with teachers telling us that students have gained valuable insights into future careers. Every year, we aim to make North Star even more interactive, with workshops run by businesses and speakers who students wouldn’t normally get the chance to engage with. We were very honoured to have Professor Cox join us here at Gulliver’s Valley – he really did set the tone for a remarkable and memorable day!”

Schools who attended were: The Willows, Aston Academy, Rawmarsh Community School, Brinsworth Academy, Saint Pius X Catholic High School, Wickersley School and Sports College, Swinton Academy, Dinnington High School, Wales High school, and St Bernard's Catholic High School.