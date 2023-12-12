PLANS have been submitted to open a home for two looked after children at Broom.

Broom Road

Homes 4 Young People provides care, additional education and health and wellbeing therapy in one setting.

The company has asked Rotherham Council for a change of use permission for a four-bedroom semi-detached property on Broom Road.

Planning papers submitted by the applicant say: “Our employees have years of experience in children’s services and work to offer the highest standards meeting the demand for quality care in the children’s residential home sector.

“Up to two children will live at the home supported by two staff members on shift at any one time, including sleeping in overnight.

“The property has a large car parking area which provides sufficient parking for up to four cars at any one time.

“Therefore there will not be any need to use on street parking even at busy times such as staff handover. Handovers will occur at 9.30am and 4.30pm.”

Children living at the home would be aged 11 to 17, with behavioural or emotional needs or learning disabilities.

The application says: “We believe that just because a young person has a troubled background or requires care that they should live in a lesser standard of housing or in areas of deprivation.”

There have been two objections to the plans so far. One said: “In the past, we have had problems with parking in the area, especially on Broom Crescent. This home could exacerbate the problem further.”