New special needs centre at Rawmarsh reaches out to community with Christmas grotto

A NEW special needs education centre welcomed families to a festive fair and grotto as part of its first Christmas celebrations.

Staff and students at Forest view pictured in the grotto with Santa and his elves, during the recent Christmas Fair.

Forest View – based in the former Rowan Centre, Rawmarsh – provides employment opportunities for young people with additional needs and disabilities.

The Christmas grotto ran from December 4 to 6, with little visitors receiving a photo with Santa, a balloon and a sweet treat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post-16 centre manager Lisa Atkin said: “The Christmas Fair and Grotto has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of our students at Forest View.

“I'm extremely proud to have seen all of the hard work that they have put into preparing every element of the event, from creating the leaflets and marketing the event, to production design as well as entertaining and serving visitors.

“It has been fantastic to see them developing their skills, challenging themselves and working together as a team to organise a great event for the local community to enjoy.”

Forest View said the young people involved in creating the grotto had gained valuable employment and communication skills in a relaxed setting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, which runs the centre, added: “It’s been incredible to see the students come together to organise this wonderful event and demonstrate the wide range of skills they have developed to help them succeed beyond the classroom.