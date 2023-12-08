New special needs centre at Rawmarsh reaches out to community with Christmas grotto
Forest View – based in the former Rowan Centre, Rawmarsh – provides employment opportunities for young people with additional needs and disabilities.
The Christmas grotto ran from December 4 to 6, with little visitors receiving a photo with Santa, a balloon and a sweet treat.
Post-16 centre manager Lisa Atkin said: “The Christmas Fair and Grotto has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of our students at Forest View.
“I'm extremely proud to have seen all of the hard work that they have put into preparing every element of the event, from creating the leaflets and marketing the event, to production design as well as entertaining and serving visitors.
“It has been fantastic to see them developing their skills, challenging themselves and working together as a team to organise a great event for the local community to enjoy.”
Forest View said the young people involved in creating the grotto had gained valuable employment and communication skills in a relaxed setting.
Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, which runs the centre, added: “It’s been incredible to see the students come together to organise this wonderful event and demonstrate the wide range of skills they have developed to help them succeed beyond the classroom.
“This event will help to establish Forest View and its work at the centre of the community whilst providing local Rotherham families with an enjoyable festive event.”