A FORMER pupil referral unit has opened as a post-14 special educational needs centre following a £450,000 refurb.

Forest View at Rawmarsh, Nexus Multi Academy Trust's new satellite site for Hilltop and Kelford School, was officially opened recently. Pictured from left to right are: Nexus strategic development lead Richard Webster, head teacher at Hilltop School Rob Mulvey, Rotherham Council chief executive Sharon Kemp, post 16 Forest View leader Lisa Atkin, executive head teacher Sarah Mulhall and Rotherham Council leader Chris Read.

The Rowan centre was closed by Rotherham Council in 2022 after youngsters moved to the new Elements Academy, Dinnington.

The vacated campus, at Rawmarsh, has now been developed into Forest View by RMBC with Nexus Multi Academy Trust, which runs several special schools.

It will provide 50 places for children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

Forest View at Rawmarsh, Nexus Multi Academy Trust's new satellite site for Hilltop and Kelford School, was officially opened recently. Students are seen working in the charity shop on site.

Nexus chief executive Warren Carratt said: “We are delighted to open Forest View this year.

“The campus enables us to bring much needed additional SEND provision to the local area and will help us to continue ensuring we make a real difference to the lives of young people in the community.

“By providing essential opportunities and support, Forest View will empower young people in Rotherham and the surrounding area with the skills and knowledge to succeed beyond the classroom.

“I am extremely proud of the partnership work that has gone into delivering this project by our central trust team, the Forest View staff and council officers, and we look forward to seeing what the young people at Forest View can achieve with the support of this provision.”

Forest View at Rawmarsh, Nexus Multi Academy Trust's new satellite site for Hilltop and Kelford School, was officially opened recently. Students and staff are seen during outdoor lessons in the school's grounds.

Forest View will be shared between Hilltop and Kelford special schools to help meet the rising demand, by freeing up 25 places each from Maltby and Kimberworth respectively.

A focus will be to provide work-based learning, life skills and community participation to help youngsters into work.

Funding for the project came from Nexus and the “safety valve” fund given to RMBC by the government.

Council leader Cllr Chris Read said: “This new provision for young people over 14 will give our young people with special educational needs and disabilities the opportunity to learn, develop and fulfil their potential to thrive and work in the borough.

“Through the work of council teams and Nexus, we have been able to take a decommissioned pupil referral unit and turn it into a high quality educational setting, which is going to make a huge difference to young people in Rotherham.”