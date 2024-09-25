Ed Sheeran's visit to the Sheffield group in May

SOUTH Yorkshire Music Hub has been created from the region’s four district’s organisations.

The aim is to create unique and life-changing opportunities for young people, such as performing at Tramlines.

And the hope is that combining forces will improve the musi education provision.

The new partnership has been led by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and funded by Arts Council England (ACE).

The deal unlocks an extra £600,000 from the Department of Education to invest in new musical instruments, equipment and technology.

ACE regional director Pete Massey said: “Music education is enormously powerful. It enriches young people’s lives, helps them connect with the people around them, and starts them on the pathway to fruitful and fulfilling careers.”