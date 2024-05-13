MP invites England boxing chief to see work of community minded Parkgate gym

MOVING FOR MENTAL HEALTH: John Healey MP at Unity Gym

THE head of England Boxing visited a Rotherham gym to find out how it was helping children and adults improve their mental health.

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey invited head of operations at England Boxing, Avoen Perryman, to see how Unity Boxing in Parkgate was linking up with the community.

The club has joined forces with Rotherham and Barnsley MIND to offer programmes for those struggling with mental health issues, providing an outlet for physical activity and creating a sense of community.

The programmes are designed for all ages and skill levels and aim to help improve wellbeing through boxing.

Mr Healey said: “Abdul and his team at Unity Boxing offer such a unique opportunity for people across the borough to help improve both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It was a pleasure to be able to showcase their set up with Rotherham and Barnsley MIND to Avoen Perryman from England Boxing.

“The gym was full when we called in and I know that they are always looking to expand the sessions they offer and continue to help change people’s lives through the sport.”

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme for this year is moving more for our mental health.

Research by the Mental Health Foundation shows that more than a third of UK adults find it challenging to find the time for movement.

The charity is encouraging people to find movement in their daily routines such as going for a walk, putting on music and dancing around or even doing chair exercises when you’re watching television.