Hilltop Special School tidy their community

Maltby’s Hilltop Special School did the important work as part of the Great British Spring Clean 2024 which was an initiative set up by Keep Britain Tidy.

Youngsters aged from two to 19 spent a fortnight litter picking on the school sites at Hilltop and Forest View and on the streets of Maltby.

The project work will help Hilltop School – which is part of the Nexus Trust – to achieve the international Eco School’s Green Flag Award this year.

Silver Class teacher Sue Searson, the Eco School leader at Hilltop Special School, said: “As part of our work towards achieving the Eco School’s Green Flag, we have been involved in our first whole school project by participating in the Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean where we pledged to collect 22 bags of rubbish, which is one per class across both of our sites, from the school grounds and local community including streets and parks whilst we were out and about on our community trips.

“Some of our young people are also earning their Blue Peter badge and ASDAN accreditation as part of this work too.

“Whole school projects like these that are rooted in improvement of the local community are always close to our heart here at Hilltop School.

“Our young people love to take action and make a positive difference.”