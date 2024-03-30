Maltby Grammar School clock chimes for first time in ten years
The landmark timepiece has been restored as part of the £5.9 million Levelling Up project to bring the mothballed building back into use as a community skills and employment hub.
David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This is a time for new beginnings, and we are all extremely excited to hear the clock chime once again.
“This marks a key milestone in the refurbishment project, and we are edging closer to completing works to repurpose the old grammar school building, creating a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.
“The building will extend Maltby Learning Trust’s post-16 specialist facilities and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.”
The clock was heard again last Tuesday (26) for the first time since 2014, after contractors Clegg worked with Smith of Derby on its repairs
The hub scheme – funding using a £4.5 million Levelling Up grant – is close to completion.
The revitalised building will feature bookable workspaces, hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.
This initiative is part of a broader £20 million investment by Rotherham Council with other projects taking place at Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna, and Gulliver’s Valley.