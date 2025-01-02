Local Trust creates Winter Wonderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating the festive season, Nexus Multi Academy Trust created winter wonderland magic for almost 70 children across five of its specialist SEND schools in Rotherham.

Funded with the support of Rotherham Council’s Healthy Holidays Programme and generous donations from the event’s partners, this is the second year the Trust has hosted its Winter Wonderland which this year took place at Enterprise Works, the Trust’s skills and employment hub for 14-19 year olds.

Welcoming children from Abbey School, Crags Community School, Hilltop School, Kelford School and The Willows School, attendees enjoyed sensory-based activities placed throughout the festive setting, which featured fireplaces, Christmas trees and sleighs built with the help of sixth form students from Enterprise Works as part of their construction lessons.

The activities, designed to stimulate the imagination and provide a rich, tactile and immersive experience, included a sensory story about how Santa climbed down the Chimney; a sensory touch station, featuring an ice table with ice of different shapes and sizes, and artic play animals; a sound station, with jingle bells, different festive scents and textures; and a dark tent, creating a starlit sky complete with snow and bubble machines.

The children also enjoyed writing letters to Santa, decorating biscuits, petting reindeer and meeting and receiving a present from Santa.

Amanda Hobson, Extended Schools Service Manager at Nexus Multi Academy Trust, said: “Our children, families and colleagues all work so hard throughout the year, so it’s lovely to come together ahead of Christmas and celebrate as a community at our Winter Wonderland.

“With the support of our generous partners and Rotherham Council, we have been able to, once again, create a truly unforgettable experience that celebrates the joy of the season in a way that engages children of all abilities. From feeling soft snowflakes to enjoying festive scents, it was heartwarming to see everyone delight in the magic of Christmas.”