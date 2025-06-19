The benefits of studying a new language in secondary school can extend far beyond the classroom 🌎

A new study of Year 9s in Northern Ireland found most 13 to 14-year-old secondary pupils don’t plan to take a language GCSE

But language experts say studying one could be one of the best decisions pupils make

They say learning a language in secondary school can help young people improve memory and boost confidence

It may also open doors in education and their future careers

Pupils who opt not to study a second language at secondary school could be missing out on some major benefits.

In its newly-released 2025 language trends report for Northern Ireland, The British Council found that some languages - namely Spanish - were experiencing a renaissance in schools, while language education as a whole had started to bounce back after the pandemic. But it also found that while they enjoyed language classes overall, fewer than one in three Year 9 pupils planned to study a language at GCSE level, while nearly nine in ten (89%) felt languages wouldn’t be relevant to their future careers.

While this year's report for England is yet to be released, the 2024 report hinted at a wider trend. Studying a language is a requirement for students entering the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) - a set of GCSE subjects aimed at keeping young people's options open for further study and careers. Some 86% of pupils took four or more EBacc subjects, but 90% of them opted not to study a language. The French, Spanish and German GCSEs were even reformed recently, “to make the subjects more accessible and attractive for students”, the report said.

But pupils not studying a second language may be losing out on some major advantages. The team at online language learning platform Preply say that it’s one of the best choices a student can make during their school years, with benefits far beyond the classroom. Here are some of the benefits they told us that studying a language can offer secondary school pupils, at both GCSE level - and for their career and education in the years to come:

1. The chance to explore a new country

Many secondary schools offer overseas trip opportunities for students studying a foreign language, giving them the chance to practise their skills and broaden their cultural horizons. Preply’s experts say this can be a fun and immersive way to enhance their language abilities beyond the classroom.

“These trips allow students to bring their lessons to life, offering new experiences and practical challenges. Successfully navigating real-life conversations in the local language boosts students’ confidence and gives them a genuine sense of achievement, all while sharpening their linguistic skills.”

Being able to communicate in another language also helps students form deeper and more meaningful connections, they added, whether it be with classmates, exchange students, or locals during a trip abroad. “The ability to connect with people from around the world is not only personally enriching but also a valuable skill that will benefit students throughout their personal and professional lives.”

2. Stronger university applications

Learning another language at school can be a big boon on university applications. The experts said that it shows admissions officers that they have intellectual curiosity, dedication, and a willingness to step outside their comfort zone - “qualities that make any applicant stand out”.

“Universities are also particularly impressed by the hands-on experience gained from school trips abroad, as it demonstrates independence, adaptability, and a genuine interest in the wider world,” they continued.

3. Opens you up to different career opportunities

Having a second language under your belt can even give students a competitive edge beyond their years in education, when they’re entering the job market, Preply says. One recent study found thousands of job listings seeking multilingual candidates were advertised to UK jobseekers last year - especially in the management, recruitment, and tech industries.

More recent research by Preply itself found that multilingual employees earned 19% more on average than their counterparts who spoke only one, suggesting speaking a second language could also help boost your earning potential.

4. Boosts your confidence

When learning a second language - or anything new really - it’s natural to make mistakes. “However, overcoming these challenges helps students build resilience and boosts their confidence as they become more proficient speakers,” the experts said. “Language learning encourages students to take risks and embrace new, unfamiliar experiences, offering valuable opportunities for personal growth and maturity.”

5. Gives your brain a workout

Finally, learning a new language isn’t just about memorising words. “It actually strengthens brainpower,” Preply says. Some research on bilingual children even suggests ties between speaking two languages and improved problem-solving abilities, enhanced focus, and greater mental flexibility.

This could even help prime young people for learning in other classes. The British Academy says that language learning has been linked to stronger academic performance, even in subjects like English literacy, mathematics, and science.

