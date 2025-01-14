These BTECs and vocational qualifications may soon have rarity value 📜
Hundreds of BTECS and other vocational qualifications will be defunded from later this year
Many overlap with new ‘T Level’ qualifications, which will remain and effectively replace them
Others being discontinued include courses with very few students over the past few years
For many of these qualifications, this year’s graduating cohort will be the last ones able to earn them
England’s learners will soon say goodbye to dozens of vocational courses being defunded or replaced - including qualifications in early education, construction, IT and more.
The Government has recently completed a rapid review of Level 3 vocational qualifications, including numerous ‘BTECs’, which were set to be defunded at the end of the 2024/25 academic year by the previous, Conservative-led Government. Many had overlapped with the new T Level qualifications, a series of industry-focused, post-GCSE courses loosely equivalent to A Levels, that have been slowly rolled out since 2020.
Under the new review’s provisional outcomes, published last month, some 70% of courses initially slated for defunding have been saved - or have had their funding extended for now. Some that do cover the same content as T Levels will be allowed to coexist with them for the time being, while many courses in key sectors like agriculture, finance and accounting, healthcare, and engineering will also be able to stick around. Awarding organisations with courses marked for defunding are also able to appeal, with these closing on 24 January.
However, according to the new list, hundreds of qualifications remain on the chopping block in 2025. This is for a variety of reasons, including consistently having less than one hundred students taking them, alternatives (including new T Levels) being available, the course involving less than 150 hours of guided learning, and those that were already due to end or have funding cut from the end of the academic year. Many early years education courses are also set to end - as they no longer meets the Department for Education’s criteria of “full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications”.
Here is the full list of Level 3 courses currently set to lose their funding this year. We’ve sorted them by awarding organisation (or exam board) so that you can easily search for the one that your school, college, or training organisation uses.
1st4sport
Level 3 Certificate in Coaching
Level 3 Diploma in Sporting Excellence
Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Personal Training
Active IQ
Level 3 Diploma In Sports Massage Therapy
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training
Level 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training
Level 3 Extended Diploma in Personal Training
Level 3 Award In Designing Exercise Programmes for Older Adults
AIM Qualifications
Level 3 Diploma in Building, Installation and Property Maintenance Skills
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision
Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Cyber Security
Level 3 Extended Diploma in Cyber Security
Level 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment
Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools
Level 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools
Level 3 Award in Business Administration
Level 3 Certificate in Business Administration
AQA
Level 3 Certificate in Applied Science
Level 3 Extended Certificate in Applied Science
Awarding Body for the Built Environment (ABBE)
Level 3 Award in Fire Door Inspection
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Spray Foam Insulation and Application
Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement
Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work Environment
Level 3 Award in Assessing Vocationally Related Achievement
Level 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment
Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE)
Level 3 Diploma in Information and Digital Technologies
Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care
Level 3 Diploma in Business and Management
BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT
Level 3 Certificate in IT User Skills
BIIAB
Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)
Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support
Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care
BPEC Certification
Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering
City and Guilds of London Institute
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)
Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry
Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification
Level 3 Diploma in Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
Level 3 Heating and Ventilating Craftsperson Qualification (Industrial and Commercial)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)
Level 3 Certificate in Design, Engineer, Construct! The Digital Built Environment
Level 3 Diploma for the Children's Workforce (Early Years Educator)
Level 3 Award in Understanding Language Development
Level 3 Diploma in Engineering
Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Work
Transcend Awards
Level 3 Certificate for Teaching Assistants Specialising in Physical Education
VTCT/Skillsfirst
Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce (Early Years Educator)
Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy
Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage
Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Massage
Level 3 Certificate in Personal Training
Level 3 Combined Diploma in Personal Training
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym Based Exercise)
Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care
WJEC/Equdas
Level 3 Applied Diploma in Professional Construction Practice
Level 3 Applied Certificate in Medical Science
Level 3 Applied Certificate in Health and Social Care
Level 3 Applied Diploma in Health and Social Care
Level 3 Applied Diploma in Medical Science
YMCA Awards
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner)
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner) in Indoor and Outdoor Environments (603/3505/1)
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner), Outdoor Exercise and Sports Conditioning
Level 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training (Practitioner)
Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym-Based Exercise)
What do you think about the shift from BTECs and vocational qualifications to T Levels - will it streamline the process, or are choices for students being lost? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.