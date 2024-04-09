Hellaby's Lifewise centre to host summer open day with police and fire vehicles on show

UNIFORM dress-up and a treasure hunt will be part of Lifewise’s annual summer open day.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:12 BST
The Lifewise centre at HellabyThe Lifewise centre at Hellaby
The film set-style safety centre at Hellaby opens its doors on August 1 in an event held by South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.

A spokesperson said: “On the day, we will have police and fire vehicles and representation from lots of departments and external partners.

“We will have lots of free child friendly activities on the day including, crafting stations, find the missing bear, treasure hunt, uniform try on and finger printing plus lots of other things to see and do.

“There is lots of great advice for our older visitors, it’s really a day any age can enjoy and learn something new, it’s not an event exclusively for children.”

The event is free and runs from 10am to 3pm. Visitors are urged to use public transport because of the lack of parking available.

