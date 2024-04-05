Grimm & Co’s new chapter begins as converted Talbot Lane church opens to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fantastical literacy charity has converted the former Talbot Lane into its new base, with a cafe shop and spaces to deliver writing workshops.

Funding from the likes of the Arts Council England and Rotherham Council have enabled the transformation, which has taken longer than expected due to the pandemic and the building work involved.

The shop and the cafe support the work that Grimm does with children, young people and families.

CEO and founder Deborah Bullivant at the opening of Grimm & Co. Photo: KERRIE BEDDOWS

The spaces are also available for room hire and events, corporate team builds, and musical and spoken word performances.

The charity has also applied for a licence to serve alcohol at special events to maximise fundraising potential.

Founding director Deborah Bullivant said: “We are so excited that we are finally ready to open our wonderful Emporium of Stories.

Grimm & Co, which has opened its doors to the general public.

“Thanks to the tireless work of the staff and volunteer team, our fabulous designers Lumsden, and all the amazing contractors that have been on site.

“Come and see us, and watch out for lots of special opening events in the lead up to our Festival of Stories in May.”