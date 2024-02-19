Planets in the Park, 2023

Friends of Clifton Park, and Mexborough and Swinton Astronomical Society, are holding the popular free event in the walled garden from 6pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

The evening allows visitors to see the night sky as never before, as well as view presentations and displays.

Free parking is available, and anyone with a telescope is welcome to bring it along for advice.

Elaine Humphries, from the friends group, said: “Since starting this event, it’s been really well attended. Last year we must have had 100 people, which was so many that they needed to do the presentation show three times so everyone could watch who wanted to.