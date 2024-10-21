HISTORY: Rebecca and Dean with the School Council

CHILDREN at a Goldthorpe school have been shown a film made by an award-winning father and daughter team to help them understand how mining and the closure of pits impacted on the area.

After reaching number nine in the top selling documentary DVDs on Amazon, Regeneration, made by Rebecca and Dean Sills, is now making its way into local schools with Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Goldthorpe the first one to screen the film.

When Rebecca and father Dean showed Regeneration at Cineworld and Parkway Cinema in Barnsley a number of audience members told them it should be screened in schools to raise awareness of history and interest in the area.

And last Thursday Year 4/5 at Sacred Heart.watched Regeneration after Dean and Rebecca met with Dearne North community development officer Darryl Hand

and Dearne South Cllr Deborah Pearson to discuss the idea.

Rebecca said: “I am extremely grateful to Darryl and Deborah for making this happen. It was a proud moment seeing Regeneration screen at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School. A huge thank you to Jane Dickinson, the teachers and Year 4/5 children for having us. It felt unreal watching the film in a classroom. Pretty special.”

Dean, who narrates Rebecca’s film, said: “The children's reactions towards the film were amazing, so many brilliant questions from them. It was a special moment. We can’t thank the school enough along with Darryl and Deborah for making this happen.”

Regeneration tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end, the impact on the area and what life is like now in the Dearne Valley.

The film, which features ex-miner John Greaves, has also been screened at Pleasley Pit in Nottinghamshire and is showing at the National Coal Mining Museum until January..

Rebecca and Dean, who have won more than 100 awards for their films, which include nature shorts made in the garden of their home in Bolton Upon Dearne and a western movie shot in the Dearne Valley, hope to have more school screenings soon.

They are currently editing their first feature documentary on comedy duo Laurel and Hardy and their visits to Yorkshire.