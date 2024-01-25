FILM-MAKER: Korie Hedley

Directed by Korie Hedley, Social Agony is a short film where a group of students attend a party but as the night progresses it is revealed that two of them are involved in a homosexual affair.

The rest of the film explores how they experience different forms of homophobia at the hands of their peers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed in Rotherham and Worksop, Korie wanted to capture how wrapped up in their own problems teenagers often become and how this can spiral into tragic events.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Social Agony

He said: “I would describe it as a massive teenage mess where things turn to the most extreme circumstances where a body is found.”

Filmed originally as part of his course work, Korie and his fellow students at Rotherham College are already planning a sequel and other spin-offs, following up on characters in the film.

He said: “We're making a few spin-offs, one of them is with a character called Ziggy, so we want to go into the affects of drug abuse and how life can derail from it because in the film they were more of a comedic character.”

Advertisement

Advertisement