Film reveals peer pressure-led homophobia

WE’VE all been to a party that has gone wrong – but a new film made by Rotherham students shows just how deep the effects can go.
By Matt Colley
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:55 GMT
FILM-MAKER: Korie HedleyFILM-MAKER: Korie Hedley
Directed by Korie Hedley, Social Agony is a short film where a group of students attend a party but as the night progresses it is revealed that two of them are involved in a homosexual affair.

The rest of the film explores how they experience different forms of homophobia at the hands of their peers.

Filmed in Rotherham and Worksop, Korie wanted to capture how wrapped up in their own problems teenagers often become and how this can spiral into tragic events.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Social AgonyMAKING A DIFFERENCE: Social Agony
He said: “I would describe it as a massive teenage mess where things turn to the most extreme circumstances where a body is found.”

Filmed originally as part of his course work, Korie and his fellow students at Rotherham College are already planning a sequel and other spin-offs, following up on characters in the film.

He said: “We're making a few spin-offs, one of them is with a character called Ziggy, so we want to go into the affects of drug abuse and how life can derail from it because in the film they were more of a comedic character.”

In the future Korie wants to carry on his creative endeavours as a full-time actor, however his passion for directing is also a big driving force for him, and he says: “I like to be more creative and show that off than sometimes just acting out a script I've been given.”

