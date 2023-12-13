'Exceptional' pupils and 'knowledgeable' staff praised in primary school's outstanding Ofsted report

PUPILS were praised for being “excellent ambassadors” as a school retained its outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Pupils celebrate the outstanding Ofsted grade

“Knowledgeable” staff who create “a sense of excitement” in lessons at Thorpe Hesley Primary were also commended.

Lead inspector Lenford White said: “Pupils are extremely happy, passionate about learning and shine in the many leadership roles available to them.

“For example, pupils are mature and diligent school council members, prefects, reading buddies and mentors.

Thorpe Hesley's primary school staff celebrate

“They achieve highly and behave well. Pupils’ exceptional attitudes help to create a calm and purposeful environment in school.

“The school has created a well-organised and highly ambitious curriculum that inspires and

engages pupils.

“From the start of the early years, children develop secure knowledge and skills in different areas of learning. Their language, communication and mathematics skills are particularly well developed.”

The 546-pupil school, on Upper Wortley Road, was praised for involving parents through maths and phonics workshops, as well as mental health awareness events.

Headteacher Sarah Hewitt said: “We are all over the moon and I could not be more proud of our fabulous staff, wonderful families and, most of all, our amazing children.

“This is the culmination of a lot of extremely hard work from our wonderful, dedicated staff and I cannot thank them enough for all they do for our school and our children.