'Exceptional' pupils and 'knowledgeable' staff praised in primary school's outstanding Ofsted report
“Knowledgeable” staff who create “a sense of excitement” in lessons at Thorpe Hesley Primary were also commended.
Lead inspector Lenford White said: “Pupils are extremely happy, passionate about learning and shine in the many leadership roles available to them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“For example, pupils are mature and diligent school council members, prefects, reading buddies and mentors.
“They achieve highly and behave well. Pupils’ exceptional attitudes help to create a calm and purposeful environment in school.
“The school has created a well-organised and highly ambitious curriculum that inspires and
engages pupils.
“From the start of the early years, children develop secure knowledge and skills in different areas of learning. Their language, communication and mathematics skills are particularly well developed.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 546-pupil school, on Upper Wortley Road, was praised for involving parents through maths and phonics workshops, as well as mental health awareness events.
Headteacher Sarah Hewitt said: “We are all over the moon and I could not be more proud of our fabulous staff, wonderful families and, most of all, our amazing children.
“This is the culmination of a lot of extremely hard work from our wonderful, dedicated staff and I cannot thank them enough for all they do for our school and our children.
“I am one very happy, very proud headteacher right now and could not have dreamed of a better way to end my first year as head at the best school in the world.”