REWARDING PARTNERS: RNN launch nee employer awards

RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham (UCR), Dearne Valley College and North Notts College) announced the awards scheme this week to reward employer partners and their commitment to the organisation and its values.

Esh Construction was rewarded with RNN’s first employer award of 2024. The company has been supporting the group’s construction learners and delivered talks and training to students in the first few months of the partnership as an Employer Academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were presented with the employer award of “We Deliver” for the difference their support has made to learners.

Social value manager (Yorkshire) for Esh, Megan Roberts, received the award, which was presented to her by RNN CEO and principal Jason Austin.

Mr Austin said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the wonderful employers we partner with here at the RNN Group, and on this occasion Esh Construction for all the support and training they have delivered to our construction learners at Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College.

“Esh Construction joined our Employer Academy scheme this academic year and have become an intrinsic partner and support within the construction department for both our staff and students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted therefore to be able to present this certificate to Esh for their dedication and support of our staff and students, and of the group in general.”