Employer awards launched by Rotherham college group
RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham (UCR), Dearne Valley College and North Notts College) announced the awards scheme this week to reward employer partners and their commitment to the organisation and its values.
Esh Construction was rewarded with RNN’s first employer award of 2024. The company has been supporting the group’s construction learners and delivered talks and training to students in the first few months of the partnership as an Employer Academy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were presented with the employer award of “We Deliver” for the difference their support has made to learners.
Social value manager (Yorkshire) for Esh, Megan Roberts, received the award, which was presented to her by RNN CEO and principal Jason Austin.
Mr Austin said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the wonderful employers we partner with here at the RNN Group, and on this occasion Esh Construction for all the support and training they have delivered to our construction learners at Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College.
“Esh Construction joined our Employer Academy scheme this academic year and have become an intrinsic partner and support within the construction department for both our staff and students.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I am delighted therefore to be able to present this certificate to Esh for their dedication and support of our staff and students, and of the group in general.”
For more information about the employer academies, visit https://www.rnngroup.co.uk/partner-with-us-for-employers/our-employer-academies/ or to find out more about the construction courses at Rotherham College visit: https://www.rotherham.ac.uk/department/construction/