DEVELOPMENT: Set to begin at Rotherham College

The RNN Group won the Department for Education cash last year and building began in September to remodel, repurpose and upgrade the facilities in the college’s Clifton building to provide training for brick and joinery students and advanced professional construction learners.

Additionally, the college has received further funds for refurbishments which will include classrooms and facilities to enhance its computing curriculum including a virtual reality suite, as well as Higher Technical Qualification classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The build is on target to be completed by September 2024 ready for a new set of learners as well as current students, who have been using the Rawmarsh Road centre for a number of

NEW: Virtual reality suite

years, to be housed all together in the main central Rotherham College campus.

Jason Austin, CEO and principal, said, “Construction is a core and developing area for the region and especially so following South Yorkshire becoming the UK’s first Investment Zone which will create 8,000 new jobs and bring £1.2bn of private investment by 2030.

“This build is great news for Rotherham College students both current and those starting in September as learners will be taught in state-of-the-art facilities in both construction and digital subjects, which are both key sectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad