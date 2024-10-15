Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These elite schools are the UK’s crème de la crème 🍦

A top international schools company has released its list of the world’s 150 best private schools.

Its experts have also picked out 25 UK-based senior private schools that stand out from the pack - both in academic results, and in character and reputation.

Schools dotted across England and Scotland have made the list, including well known institutions like Eton College, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey and Rugby School.

But tuition at these top schools doesn’t come cheap, Carfax Education’s information shows.

The United Kingdom is well known for its prestigious private schools, many of which have long and storied histories - and are considered among the world’s most elite.

Leading global education consultancy Carfax Education has this week launched its fifth annual Schools Index for 2024, where it selects what a panel of its experts deem to be the 150 best private schools in the world. Although they aren’t explicitly ranked, the index includes breakdowns by region, including the top 25 senior private schools across the UK - as well as the top 10 prep schools for younger pupils.

As well as the more commonly-used metrics like academic results, the schools selected for the list are chosen for “their unique ethos, local and international reputation, and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia”, Carfax said in a statement. Many schools on the list have centuries of history, and have educated generations of politicians and royalty, but experts also looked at other areas more rooted in the modern world - like technology and sustainability.

Here were the 25 private senior schools from across the UK that earned a spot on the prestigious list:

Benenden School

This is a private girls’ secondary school and sixth form in Benenden, Kent. It has a roll size of about 545 pupils, and follows the English curriculum - meaning students sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £36,000 per year for a day student, and £50,300 for a boarding student.

Brighton College

Brighton College is a mixed private secondary school in Brighton, East Sussex. It has about 1242 pupils, and also follows the English curriculum - meaning students sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £29,000 per year for a day student, and £54,000 for a boarding student.

Principal Richard Cairns said in a statement: “Brighton College is delighted to be named one of the world’s top independent schools in the Schools Index by Carfax Education. This is a testament to our wonderful teachers who inspire our pupils daily and the exceptional children who are at the heart of everything we do, all underpinned by a culture of kindness and innovation.”

Charterhouse

Charterhouse is a private all-through school in Godalming, Surrey, with about 950 pupils. It follows the English curriculum, meaning students sit GCSEs and A Levels, although it also offers the International Baccalaureate. Fees are about £40,000 per year for a day student, and £50,100 for a boarding student.

Eton College is perhaps the UK's most famous private school | (Photo: JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Cheltenham Ladies’ College

This is a girls’ private secondary school in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. It has about 850 pupils, and offers the English curriculum with GCSEs and A Levels, and International Baccalaureate qualifications. Fees are about £36,400 per year for a day student, and £50,300 for a boarding student.

Downe House School

Downe House is a girls’ private secondary school in Cold Ash, Berkshire. It has about 550 pupils, and offers the English curriculum with GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £37,800 per year for a day student, and £50,900 for a boarding student.

Dulwich College

This is a boys’ all-through school in Dulwich, Southeast London, which takes pupils from the age of seven. It has about 1,900 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, as well as international GCSEs (IGCSEs) and Cambridge Pre-U qualifications. Fees are about £26,400 per year for a day student, and £55,200 for a boarding student.

Eton College

Perhaps the UK’s most famous private school, Eton College is a boys’ school in Eton, Berkshire, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has more than 1,300 pupils on its roll, and follows the English curriculum, with students sitting GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are currently about £53,000 for a boarding student.

Fettes College

Fettes College is a mixed primary and secondary school in Edinburgh, Scotland, which takes pupils from the age of seven. It has about 740 pupils, and offers both English qualifications - GCSEs and A Levels - and the International Baccalaureate. Fees are about £31,000 per year for a day student, and £39,800 for a boarding student.

College head Helen Harrison said in a statement: "We are delighted to be included in The Schools Index by Carfax Education as one of the Top 150 private schools in the world this year, and a Top 25 UK Senior School. As a Scottish boarding school offering the dual pathway of International Baccalaureate and A Levels, we are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students who leave our school knowing themselves, looking out for others, capable of thinking critically and ready to make a positive mark on their rapidly changing world. “

Gordonstoun

Another Scottish school, Gordonstoun is an all-through school in Moray, Scotland. It has about 550 pupils, and offers both English qualifications - GCSEs and A Levels - and BTEC qualifications, which are more work-related. Fees are about £29,800 per year for a day student, and £43,500 for a boarding student.

Fettes College in Scotland | (Photo: Supplied)

Haileybury College

Haileybury College is a mixed secondary school in Hertford Heath, Hertfordshire. It has more than 900 pupils, and offers both English qualifications - GCSEs and A Levels - and the International Baccalaureate. Fees are about £28,800 per year for a day student, and £39,100 for a boarding student.

Harrow School

This is a boys’ secondary school in Harrow, Greater London, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 830 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, and Cambridge Pre-U qualifications. Fees are about £53,600 for a boarding student.

Marlborough College

This is a mixed secondary school in Marlborough, Wiltshire, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 830 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, and the International Baccalaureate. Fees are about £51,000 for a boarding student.

Millfield School

Millfield is an all-through school in Street, Somerset. It has about 1,400 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, as well as BTECs. Fees are about £23,000 for a day student and £43,000 for a boarding student.

Oundle School

Oundle School is a mixed secondary school in Oundle, Northamptonshire. It has about 1,100 pupils, and offers the English curriculum with GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £27,700 per year for a day student, and £43,300 for a boarding student.

Radley College

This is a boys’ secondary school near Radley, Oxfordshire, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 770 pupils, and offers GCSEs, international GCSEs (IGCSEs), and A Levels. Fees are about £51,000 for a boarding student.

Rugby School

This is a secondary school in in Rugby, Warwickshire, which also takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 770 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, and International Baccalaureate qualifications. Fees are about £31,200 for a day student, and £49,300 for a boarding student.

Sevenoaks School

This is a selective secondary school in Sevenoaks, Kent. It has about 1,200 pupils, and offers GCSEs and International Baccalaureate qualifications. Fees are about £30,700 for a day student, and £49,400 for a boarding student.

Shrewsbury School

This is a secondary school in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 840 pupils, who sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £33,000 for a day student and £49,000 for a boarding student.

St Mary’s School Ascot

This is a Catholic girls’ secondary school in Ascot, Berkshire. It has about 400 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, and Cambridge Pre-U qualifications. Fees are about £52,700 for a boarding student - but they can bring their own pet.

Gordonstoun was one of two Scottish schools to make the list | (Photo by Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King’s School Canterbury

This is a secondary school in Canterbury, Kent, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 900 pupils, who sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £25,700 for a day student and £42,600 for a boarding student.

Tonbridge School

This is a boys’ secondary school in Tonbridge, Kent, which takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 800 pupils, who also sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £39,600 for a day student and £52,900 for a boarding student.

Uppingham School

This is a secondary school in Uppingham, Rutland, which again takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 800 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels - as well as BTECs in sport. Fees are about £29,400 for a day student and £48,000 for a boarding student.

Wellington College

Wellington College is a mixed secondary school in Crowthorne, Berkshire, which also takes pupils from the age of 13. It has about 1,100 pupils, and offers GCSEs and A Levels, and International Baccalaureate qualifications. Fees are about £38,100 for a day student and £52,200 for a boarding student.

Winchester College

Winchester College is a boys’ secondary school with a mixed sixth form, in Winchester, Hampshire. It has more than 700 pupils, who sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £38,400 for a day student and £52,000 for a boarding student.

Wycombe Abbey School

This is a girls’ secondary school in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. It has about 650 pupils, who sit GCSEs and A Levels. Fees are about £38,700 for a day student and £51,000 for a boarding student.

To learn more about each school, or to browse lists of top private preparatory schools in the UK and across the world, you can visit The Schools Index website online here.