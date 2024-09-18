Big step forward for new special needs hub in Rotherham town centre

The Eric Manns Building, Moorgate Street

THE Eric Manns Building will be emptied by mid-October ahead of its new role as a hub for children with special needs.

Rotherham Parent Carers Forum will relocate to the council building from Rawmarsh on a peppercorn rent.

The SEND Hub will offer recreational activities for families, including at weekends and during school holidays.

Rotherham Council approved a £165,000 capital investment in the building as part of this year’s budget.

This will cover the upgrades and refurbishments including accessible entrances, kitchen facilities and a sensory room.

Council staff currently based at the Eric Manns will be moved elsewhere by October 18, cabinet heard on Monday (16).

And South Yorkshire Police employees currently working there are set for a shift to Riverside House.

The SEND Hub will support young people up to the age of 25, offering assistance with digital inclusion, claiming disability benefits, wellbeing, social skills and housing advice.

The forum – described by Ofsted in 2021 as the “jewel in the crown” of Rotherham’s SEND provision – had been searching for a central Rotherham base. It says the new venture is potentially life-changing for the children and families it supports.

Construction work is set to begin later this year, with the hub anticipated to open next summer.

The peppercorn rent arrangement will see the forum cover running costs but RMBC retain ownership of the building.