MORE than 600 Thomas Rotherham College students have been celebrating their A-level and BTEC results.

Staff and students had more reasons to be cheerful – building on TRC’s outstanding Ofsted judgement earlier this year.

Principal Joel Wirth said: “Today makes the rest of the year worthwhile.

“No result comes easily. Every grade is won through toil and determination, through highs and lows, and today, when we watch our class of 2024 receive such life-changing outcomes, is payback for all that endeavour.

“The happy tears and high fives we always see on results day are what keep us all doing this work.

“I’d like to pay testament to our students at TRC and across our wider area. Every year group since the pandemic has faced unique but equally demanding challenges. For this year group, the Covid years stripped them of much of their learning and wider experiences at secondary school.

“For them to have succeeded in spite of all those challenges is a real testament to their grit and determination.

“We know that they will apply themselves to whatever comes next – an apprenticeship, a university degree, whatever it is – with the same resilience and tenacity that have brought them the successes that we’ve seen today.”