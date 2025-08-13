Some 15 thousand young people across South Yorkshire will be heading off to a new secondary school in the coming weeks.

This can be a tough transition, especially for recent primary school leavers, as pupils move on to a whole new world of exams, important qualifications, and making big decisions about their future. There is now only about a fortnight left until the summer holidays end and the new 2025/26 school year begins, meaning the day their children take that leap is almost here for local families.

With this in mind, we’ve revisited the top performing state secondary schools across South Yorkshire’s four major local authority areas - Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield - based on our own unique metric. The key figure we’ve used is their latest Progress 8 scores, an official figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly a school’s pupils progressed compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.

Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve only included those above 0.1, or towards the high end of the ‘average’ band. It is worth noting that this data has now been finalised, so results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

But exam results aren’t the only thing that matters, nor the only measure of a school’s environment. We’ve also made sure all schools on our list had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These are undergoing some changes at the moment, but we’ve only included those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here are the 18 schools from across South Yorkshire that made the list:

1 . Mercia School At the top of the list is Mercia, a secondary academy and sixth form in Sheffield. It is known for having incredibly high standards for pupil behaviour. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 2.09, putting it in the ‘well above average’ band - the top rank available. Not only was this the highest in South Yorkshire, but it was one of the highest in the country. | Google Photo Sales

2 . High Storrs School Next up is another Sheffield-based secondary academy and sixth form. High Storrs was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.87. | Google Photo Sales

3 . King Ecgbert School King Ecgbert is a secondary academy and sixth form in Dore, near Sheffield. It was rated ‘outstanding’ in all categories in a recent Ofsted inspection. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.81. | Google Photo Sales