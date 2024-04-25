.

The suspects have been charged in connection with a complex probe by South Yorkshire Police’s serious organised crime and armed crime teams.

Ashley Stevenson (21), of Spa Well Crescent in Treeton, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also charged with the same are Karl Keegan-Moore (32), of Reasbeck Terrace in Barnsley; Joshua Drury (32), of Highwoods Road in Doncaster; Kelly Swearing (39), of Shortbrook Drive in Sheffield; and Sarah Hughes (45), of Halfway Centre in Sheffield.

They have all been bailed to next appear in court on June 3.

This brings the investigation total to 18 people charged since May last year. The following remain in custody:

- Zakaria West (28), of Tithe Barn Way, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Arron Ward (30), of Smelter Wood Crescent, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Andrew Loton (35), of Bramshill Close, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Shera Virk (23), of Golf Lane, Leamington Spa, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition and dangerous driving.

- Joseph Steele (33), of Brewery Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Antonio Lewis (26), of Roundhay Gardens, Leeds, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons, conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition, three counts of selling or transferring a prohibited weapon, selling or transferring ammunition and possession of ammunition.

- Ashley Gregory (34), of Danewood Avenue, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Paul Dungworth (36), of Ridgeway Crescent, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Lewis Bower (21), of Aughton Drive, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Delroy Riley (45), of Richmond Hall Avenue, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Lee Sender (43), of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

In addition, Emma Jelly (36), of Gleadless Road, Sheffield, and Danny Milner (40), of Gresley Walk, Sheffield, have been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition. They were released on bail ahead of a hearing on July 26.