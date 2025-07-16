The 15 overall best state primary schools in Rotherham - ahead of the new school year

More than two-and-a-half thousand young children in Rotherham will soon be taking a significant step in their education - starting at a new primary school.
The end of the current school year is now just weeks away, with the summer holidays set to begin around July 23 for most schools across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area. Pupils will then head back for the beginning of the 2025/26 school year around the start of September, including hundreds of new starters entering Reception classes.
This is a deceptively important time in their lives, one where their teachers will help them build up key skills that will serve as the foundation for the many years of learning still to come. With this in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at the performance of state-funded primary schools across the Rotherham council area, based on our own unique metric.
It’s primarily based on the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recently-completed 2023/24 academic year, who met the Government’s expected standards in three essential school skills areas: reading, writing and maths. This data has now been finalised, so it is worth noting that results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.
But performance isn’t the only thing that can make a school a great place to learn, so we also limited the list to schools with a positive rating in their latest Ofsted inspection. These are in the middle of some big changes, but we’ve restricted the list to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards.
Here were the 15 local schools that made the cut:
