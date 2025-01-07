An all-star cast of reality star legends, Survivor icons and even a dash of British aristocracy will be stepping into The Traitors Castle for season three of the Peacock series. The show is hitting the streaming service this week - with three brand new episodes.

Alan Cumming is back to host the show - which runs from January 9 to March 6. Peacock will be releasing episodes weekly, so fans have time to savour all the twists and turns.

The cast has been confirmed and we’ve rounded up where you might recognise them from. Across the pond, the British version started earlier in January - and you can catch up with what has happened so far here.

1 . Wells Adams - The Bachelorette For fans of The Bachelorette, you may recognise Wells Adams from the 12th series of the beloved show. He came in eighth place on the show back in 2016 - it was the one with JoJo Fletcher. | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge Photo Sales

2 . Sam Asghari - model/ actor You may recognise Sam as being the one-time husband of Britney Spears, they tied the knot in 2022 but divorced in 2024. He has appeared on the television shows Black Monday, Hacks, and The Family Business, while is also the owner of Asghari Fitness. | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food Photo Sales

3 . Chanel Ayan - The Real Housewives of Dubai Chanel is best known for being part of the cast of the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai, which she joined in its first season. She has also worked with top designers like Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Cartier and more. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo Sales