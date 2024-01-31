Gamers from across the region and beyond are visiting Game on at Doncaster Dome

The Game On exhibition will be at the Doncaster Dome for three months, giving video games fans a chance to take a trip down memory lane, and enjoy some of their favourite games.

Focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, Game On has welcomed more than 4 million visitors from 23 countries including Spain, Holland and China.

A newly updated version of the show is in Yorkshire for the first time until April 14.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust – the operator of The Dome – said: “It has been great to see visitors from the region and further afield visiting Doncaster to have a go at their favourite arcade games as Game On celebrates the history and culture of video games.

“The venue has been taken over by Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Mario, as the spectacular interactive exhibition full of video games has landed in the city.

“We can already see lots of competition for topping the leader-board and lots of people pitting their skills against their friends and family.”

The Game On Exhibition is curated by the Barbican Centre and has been organised in collaboration with The Doncaster Dome.

Tickets cost between £8.50 and £14.50 plus booking fee are on sale now.