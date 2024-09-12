Mexbrorough Library

RESIDENTS have been advised of a change of date for the next Mexborough PACT and Community Engagement Meeting.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 3, and takes place at Mexborough Library from 6pm to 8pm.

Representatives from South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Police Team the council’s Communities South area team and ward members will be in attendance to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Partners and Communities Together sessions are a chance for residents to raise concerns with officers and partner organisations.

Typical issues covered include anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime and concerns about drugs.

The meetings help South Yorkshire Police identify problems which need prioritising in each area.