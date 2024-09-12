Your next Partners and Communities Together meeting for Mexborough
This has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 3, and takes place at Mexborough Library from 6pm to 8pm.
Representatives from South Yorkshire Police, Doncaster Council, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Police Team the council’s Communities South area team and ward members will be in attendance to answer questions.
The Partners and Communities Together sessions are a chance for residents to raise concerns with officers and partner organisations.
Typical issues covered include anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime and concerns about drugs.
The meetings help South Yorkshire Police identify problems which need prioritising in each area.
