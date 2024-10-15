Yorkshire and NE teachers are more likely to apply for ‘flexible friendly’ job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research from the Department for Education’s Teaching Vacancies shows that over half (55%) of teachers surveyed in Yorkshire and the North East are more likely to apply for roles at schools which are open to flexible working

New flexible working regulations came into effect on 6 April 2024, giving employees the right to request flexible working arrangements from day one of employment. Research commissioned by the Department for Education (DfE)’s Teaching Vacancies reveals over half (55%) of all teachers in Yorks and the North East who responded to the survey are more likely to apply to schools that advertise ‘flexible friendly’ jobs.

Flexible working can also promote equality of opportunity in the workforce, with over half of female teachers who responded across all regions saying they would be more likely to apply to schools which offer flexible working roles. The findings show the benefits of offering flexible working opportunities to attract new talent, and to support retention of existing staff, helping teachers to achieve the right work-life balance.

Flexible working is increasingly a normal expectation across sectors, and teaching is no different. The amended flexible working legislation allows employees to request flexible working from their first day of employment, removing the previous requirement for an employee to have 26 weeks’ continuous service before they can make a statutory flexible working request

The Department for Education has appointed flexible working ambassador schools and trusts to highlight good practice and provide peer support. There are also a range of webinars and a practical resources to help with implementation.

Jill Newbolt is Assistant Headteacher at Abbey School is South Yorkshire, a Flexible Working Ambassador School:

“Flexible working has allowed me the time and freedom to explore my passions, whilst also progressing in my teaching career. Having the flexibility within my working week to be able to play football, means I am able to compete in International Walking Football, at a rather mature age, and has been incredible for my wellbeing. I would encourage any teacher looking for their next role to seek out flexible opportunities on Teaching Vacancies.”

Over the last academic year, schools listed over 50,000 teaching roles on Teaching Vacancies. Teachers can filter their search based on criteria including location, job title, education phase and working pattern. As the official jobsite for teachers, Teaching Vacancies is the go-to place to look for new flexible roles.

If you’re a teacher looking for your next role, or a school looking to reduce your recruitment costs and recruit excellent staff, visit: teaching-vacancies.service.gov.uk