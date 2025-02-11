Winner Michelle says losing 10 stone and got her life back

Michelle Chappell weighed 25st 7lb before joining Slimming World and knew her weight was affecting her health.

She was awaiting a knee replacement and knew that the more weight she could lose the more successful her operation would be. Losing 7lb at her first weigh in and over a stone in her first three weeks she knew she had done the right thing.

She succeeded in losing enough for the operation and returned to group in Parkgate straight after her recovery. Michelle wasn’t going to let anything stop her carrying on with her journey and was more determined than ever to lose weight. Michelle also suffered from depression and found that losing weight really helped. Her medication was reduced and she started to feel so much better.

Before joining Slimming World Michelle had refused to get married to her long term partner at every proposal! The answer was always No! Not because she didn’t want to marry but because she felt too self conscious with her weight.

Michelle winning Greatest Loser 2025

She explained “I felt really disgusting being overweight and would never imagine being the bride. Slimming World made it possible to marry the man of my dreams who I have been with for 25 years. When I had lost 8 stone I said Yes and booked the wedding for 2023 after I had lost 10 stone”

Having grown in confidence and feeling like a princess, Michelle walked down the aisle to the love of her life. At the wedding Michelle was surrounded by her friends from the Slimming World group in Parkgate. It’s not just the weight you lose but the life you gain when you join Slimming World.

She is now able to go out without thinking about what people think of her. She wouldn’t have done that before. Michelle has joined her partner crown green bowling helping her staying active.

Michelle says “I can sit on floor play with my grandson and before couldn’t get down and definitely not back up!”

Michelle winning a competition at the start of her journey

She continued “I really enjoy coming to Slimming World every week to see the progress on my journey and because of the group I’m feeling happy about myself! Without the members in group, who are now friends, and the consultant Kerry I could never have achieved what I have”

Michelle loves how you can eat lots of different foods like her favourite chicken dinner. Her husband can eat the same meals too as its real food with just a few changes to how its cooked.

Kerry, the Consultant in Parkgate, says: “All the groups are so inspired by Michelle as she has friends across the midweek and Saturday sessions. The latest competition in group is called Greatest Loser and is awarded to the member with the greatest overall weight loss. Michelle was the winner of the Saturday 7.30am session and also currently has the highest weight loss over all our sessions. Well done Michelle, what an achievement.”

Groups run from 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 6EU on Tues at 9.30am; Weds at 81m, 9.30am, 11am, 3.30pm, 5pm, 6.30pm; Sat 7.30am, 9am, 10.30am