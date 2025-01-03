West Yorkshire farmer wins surprise 500l of heating oil for the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Dunnett, a West Yorkshire farmer from Ripponden, is looking forward to a warm and cosy New Year, free from the worry of heating oil bills, thanks to a timely Christmas present from Cragg Vale-based Craggs Energy.

In a surprise announcement, the company contacted Mr Dunnett to tell him that he had become the inaugural winner of the Craggs Energy Cosy Heating Club quarterly heating oil draw. Mr Dunnett, a long-time customer of the fuel oil supply company, was then visited by the Craggs Team to be delivered his certificate in person.

Matthew Crockett, Group Managing Director of Craggs Energy explained: “In 2022, we transferred ownership of the business to our workforce. Since then, we have evolved into a business that is 100% focused on our customers and rewarding them for their loyalty.

“That’s why we set up the Cosy Heating Club, which was established for our monthly Direct Debit customers. It’s free to join, and full of great benefits and rewards, including the free 500 litre quarterly heating oil draw.”

Mr Dunnett receiving his certificate on his farm.

Matthew added: “Mr Dunnett didn’t know that he was in line to win, quite simply because we wanted our first winner to be an existing loyal customer, so it was done entirely in secret!”

Customers setting up monthly Direct Debits with Craggs Energy instantly become Cosy Heating Club Members. In addition to having the chance to win 500 litres of heating oil every quarter, members can also look forward to:

priority 5-day delivery services

the ability to order as little as 300l of heating oil

reduced boiler servicing costs

one free update to premium heating oil per year

a free annual tank sponge to protect heating systems and boilers from damage caused by tank sludge

a free tank inspection on every delivery, ensuring safety and integrity; discounted oil tanks; eco-deliveries, and much more.

In addition to these benefits, Cosy Heating Club members also have the advantage of spreading the cost of heating their homes across the year through manageable monthly payments.

