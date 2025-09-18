Weight loss wins the day: Sarah’s race to confidence

One year. One incredible transformation. When Sarah Edwards looks back at her Ladies Race Day photo from last year, she sees a woman who was struggling. Not just with her weight, but with confidence, energy, and the joy she once found in running. Fast forward to this year’s Race Day, and the difference is nothing short of breathtaking. Sarah has lost 4.5 stone, but what she’s gained is far more powerful: strength, self-belief, and a lifestyle she loves.

Sarah joined Slimming World in Parkgate after feeling unhappy with how she looked and how she felt in her own skin. Her passion for running had become a source of frustration. Joint pain, fatigue, and self-consciousness were holding her back. But she didn’t give up. She took the first brave step through the doors at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, and everything began to shift.

What Sarah discovered was a plan that didn’t feel like a diet. Food Optimising gave her the flexibility to enjoy the meals she loves - fresh salads, hearty pasta dishes, and vibrant vegetarian and fish-based meals. Chicken makes an occasional appearance too, especially when she needs that extra protein boost. Her spicy seafood pasta is a firm favourite, and the best part? Her son eats the same meals, meaning the whole family is living healthier together.

Sarah is the first to admit that the biggest hurdle wasn’t food it was mindset. She explains "Getting into the right frame of mind to make lasting changes took time and honesty. But once I made that commitment the results followed" Now she runs faster, feels stronger, and enjoys activities with her son without the shadow of self-doubt. The joint pain that once plagued her runs? Gone.

Sarah’s mantra is simple but powerful: "Stick to the plan, be honest with yourself, and enjoy life while losing weight. This is a lifestyle change not a diet" A great attitude which will see her stay at her own personal achievement target.

Kerry, her Slimming World consultant, says "Sarah is a true inspiration to the group. Her transformation is proof that you don’t have to give up socialising, holidays, or family time to achieve your goals you just need the right support and mindset. Her journey has made her a pillar of support for others, showing that real change is possible without sacrificing joy. She should be so proud of her achievements"

If Sarah’s story has sparked something in you, why not take your first step? Join Slimming World Parkgate at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 6EU, every Wednesday at 5pm or 6.30pm. Your transformation could be just one decision away.