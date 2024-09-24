Volunteers clear nettles from right of way in Mexborough

By Gareth Dennison
Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:54 BST
VOLUNTEERS have been praised for cutting back nettles and brambles which were causing difficulty along a bridleway.

A small team dealt with the access route between Eden Terrace and Adwick Road in Mexborough, making it safer for residents to use.

Ward member Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “Huge thanks again to Karen, Kelly, Mandy & John for their efforts.

“Now dog walkers and families heading to Adwick Road Park will now be able to walk down the bridleway safely without getting nettled, etc.”

