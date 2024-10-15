Harworth Group employees took part in volunteering work to improve the garden areas at the premises of charitable organisation Tassibee.

VOLUNTEERS from a regeneration company helped breathe new life into a small charity’s overgrown garden.

The Harworth Group team helped return the space outside Tassibee’s base to being safe, secure and comfortable.

The company was looking for a partnership project, and turned to Voluntary Action Rotherham for a suggestion.

Tassibee, which supports socially isolated and vulnerable Asian women, expressed its gratitude and told how service users have been inspired to grow herbs and vegetables in the reclaimed garden for Friday lunch club.

“We’re proud to connect local businesses and charities on projects such as this,” said VAR volunteering and group support manager Kerry McGrath. “The transformation was incredible. The team achieved such a lot in just one day.”

The tasks included jet-washing decking, furniture, patio and pathways; weeding; rubbish clearance; fence repairs, pruning shrubs, repainting the wall, planting bulbs and plants and chopping large overhanging branches with help from JG Gardening Services.

Joshua Johnson, communities and placemaking co-ordinator at Harworth, said: “It was incredible to be able to support the Tassibee centre, which plays such a vital role in empowering its service users to learn new skills, socialise and build connections in Rotherham.

“We immensely enjoyed spending a day there, helping to revamp their garden and making it a welcoming and beautiful space in which the charity can continue its vital mission.”

Harworth HR delivery partner Karen Greville added: “We should look to find connection across cultures, not division.

“This volunteering opportunity has given us just that, connection through gardening, food and shared desire to show the power of community.”

Tassibee, on Godstone Road, has been running since 1993 as a volunteer-led charity supporting vulnerable, socially isolated and excluded Asian women whose first language is not English. The aim is to empower, educate and increase confidence, helping service users to integrate and become active members of the community.

Chief executive Khalida Luqman said: “Without the intervention of Harworth Group, the garden had become an overgrown and unusable space. The garden now looks absolutely amazing and welcoming.

“Our service users have asked us to express their gratitude for all the hard work and for providing a safe and secure environment which they hope to take full advantage of.”