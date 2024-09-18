Tributes to Feoffee and Rotarian who put ‘service beyond self’ after death at 78

Much missed: Nigel Elmhirst

TRIBUTES have been paid to a committed community stalwart who was proud to represent Rotherham in a range of roles.

Nigel Elmhirst was born at Sitwell Grove in 1946 to solicitor Maj Robert Elmhirst and Kirsteen Elmhirst, a key member of the Women’s League of Health and Beauty.

He joined Hickmotts in 1964 to train to become a solicitor himself, studying law in London a few years later. His dad, grandfather William, and uncle Bill had also worked for the family firm, which was started by Harry Hickmott in 1895. Nigel qualified in 1971 and specialised in domestic and commercial conveyancing.

Nigel was active with Rotherham Sitwell Rotary since joining in 1992, and was president in 2006. The club is best known for its charity support, notably the annual Christmas sleigh efforts.

Nigel (right) in his time as president of Sitwell Rotary Club

Nigel joined the Feoffees – Rotherham’s oldest charity – in 2003. He served as greave, the equivalent of chairman, three times – one of his proudest roles.

A group spokesperson said: “Nigel played a full and active part in the decisions made by the Feoffees during his 20-plus years’ involvement. During this time, new initiatives were introduced in respect of educational bursaries and awards for a newly qualified primary school teacher in Rotherham, and the introduction of three annual awards for apprentices, as well as in areas where the Feoffees further developed its assistance to the ‘needy’ in Rotherham.

“Nigel was very keen in trying to ensure that educational support to individuals was encouraged and he was a key member in helping to identify the recipients of all of the five awards the Feoffees give in the education sphere.

“From a more general perspective, his extensive knowledge of the legal environment was an extremely useful and valuable benefit from which his Feoffee colleagues and the charity as a whole, benefited.

“He approached his duties as a Feoffee with the utmost seriousness but, importantly, he so very obviously enjoyed his involvement; his fellow Feoffees also thoroughly enjoyed his comradeship and he will be sadly missed.”

Nigel was also a member of the Hallamshire Battalion of the York and Lancaster Regiment, moving to D Company, Yorkshire Volunteers based at Endcliffe Hall, before leaving the territorial army in 1975.

Nigel died peacefully on August 21, aged 78.

Relatives paid tribute, saying: “Family was everything to Nigel. He was a devoted husband and loved family life with his two children and four grandchildren. He was very active, enjoying his home, garden, golf and holidays.

“He loved to be sociable and had many friendships over his life that brought him great joy and fun. The motto of Rotary is ‘service beyond self’ which resonates in many aspects of Nigel’s personal and professional life. As a Feoffee, he was proud to support local people and promote Rotherham for the next generation.”

Donations in Nigel’s memory can be made to the Feoffees at rotherhamfeoffees.org.uk.