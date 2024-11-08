Tramlines Festival Funds Over £30,000 for Local Projects and Unveils New Tree Avenue in Hillsborough Park

The Tramlines Trust has announced its 2024 grant recipients, awarding a total of £32,176 to organisations across the region that drive positive community impact.

With funding awarded to 36 projects, the Trust continues its mission to support initiatives in areas such as youth development, environmental conservation, and mental health. As in previous years, there is an emphasis on Hillsborough-based projects with around 50% of the total funding going directly to this area of Sheffield.

Key recipients include A Mind Apart, which provides inclusive theatre education, and Kids Plant Trees, a group dedicated to enhancing local green spaces through youth-led tree planting. Holme Lane Community Garden received funding to expand its urban garden, while Hillsborough Pumas Under 12s, Hillsborough Arena Sports Association and Hillsborough Hornets Disability FC will use grants to boost facilities and opportunities for youth in sports. Reach Out Childcare Services and Osborne House Community Nursery each received grants to support quality childcare and family services.

Hillsborough Together continues its community cohesion efforts, and The Owls Foundation is using its funding for community outreach initiatives tied to Sheffield Wednesday FC. Under the Stars, a music and arts organisation for people with learning disabilities who also regularly perform at the festival, and Hillsborough Primary School are both using funds to support education and social care.In collaboration with Sheffield City Council Community Forestry, Tramlines is also funding a new avenue of 11 lime trees to be planted in Hillsborough Park. Students from Hillsborough Primary School are helping to plant some of the trees on 20th November with the rest going in on 27th November.

Into the Trees at Tramlines

Tramlines has been based at Hillsborough Park since 2018 and has funded a variety of projects to improve the park during this time. The new avenue of trees will create a visible positive impact on the park for years to come.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines’ Director of Operations, said:“As ever, I’m so proud to see the many projects in the local area which are helping people in many different ways. There are hundreds of people in this city who work hard every day to improve and support others, I’m glad that Tramlines can contribute to this work. I see this as an essential part of the festival and can’t wait to see the new avenue of trees planted later this month.“Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Charity Trustee Sub-Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:“The benefits of Tramlines to the city goes beyond, music, culture and exposure.The festival organisers raise funds for Sheffield-based charities and have this year donated 11 new trees to Hillsborough Park. Our trees are our finest assets, supporting our wildlife and biodiversity, our health and wellbeing, and protecting us from the effects of climate change.As one of the greenest cities in Europe, wherever you are in this city you’re never far from a tree and we have ambitions to increase that even more, investing in our tree stock now so that we have a rich and diverse tree population in the future. We’re really grateful for the partnership work and support we’ve had from Tramlines and it’s great to see that our Community Forestry team will be joined by local primary school children to plant the trees later this month.”

Tramlines also proudly collaborates with local initiatives like Pattern + Push, Slambarz, Under the Stars, and The Leadmill, with a special milestone this year as the Leadmill Studio Orchestra—a 50-piece ensemble of young musicians aged 14-18—made its main stage debut.

Into the Trees at Tramlines

Further grant recipients include Sheffield Steelers Lacrosse Club, The Children's Hospital Charity, Hive South Yorkshire / Hive Young Writers Network, Hallam Rangers Girls Under 7's, E.D.E.N. Film Productions, Saffron Sheffield, Crone Club, Sapphire Project Organisation, The Parson Cross Community Development Forum, Sheffield Youth Orchestra, Music in the Round, Wisewood Community Primary School, Sheffield RUFC (Women's section), RivelinCo, Classical Sheffield, Roundabout, Light Peer Support Ltd, Lowfield Primary School, Cartoon Drawing Club, Depaul UK, Disability Sheffield, Girl Guiding, S12 Community Pantry, and Pattern and Push CIC. Applications for the 2025 funding cycle open in spring.

For more details on the Tramlines Trust including details on how to apply when the process begins next year, please visit - https://tramlines.org.uk/tramlines-in-the-community/the-tramlines-trust/Tramlines 2025 will take place from 25 - 27 July at Hillsborough Park. Early bird tickets sold out in record time and tickets will go back on sale once the line-up is launched. Anyone interested should sign-up to the mailing list to be the first to hear about the next wave of tickets - https://mailchi.mp/tramlines/2025news