Thurcroft woman beats diabetes after losing seven stone
Gail, who attends Shaun’s Slimming World group in Thurcroft, was diagnosed with diabetes nine years ago and relied on daily medication to manage the condition. Determined to take back control of her health, she joined her local Slimming World group and began following the plan.
“I decided to try and reverse my diabetes through healthy eating and weight loss,” Gail said. “Fast forward to now, I’m no longer diabetic, I’m at a healthy weight and I’ve got so much more energy. It’s all thanks to joining Shaun’s group.”
Her efforts have seen her drop nearly seven stone in weight, reach her target, and maintain it. She is now medication-free and enjoying a new lease of life.
Consultant Shaun described Gail as an inspiration to others in the community, adding that her success shows the positive health benefits that can come from the right support and lifestyle changes.