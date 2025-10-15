Thurcroft woman beats diabetes after losing seven stone

Healthy and Happy

A Thurcroft woman has shared her remarkable weight loss journey after shedding almost seven stone and reversing her type 2 diabetes.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gail, who attends Shaun’s Slimming World group in Thurcroft, was diagnosed with diabetes nine years ago and relied on daily medication to manage the condition. Determined to take back control of her health, she joined her local Slimming World group and began following the plan.

“I decided to try and reverse my diabetes through healthy eating and weight loss,” Gail said. “Fast forward to now, I’m no longer diabetic, I’m at a healthy weight and I’ve got so much more energy. It’s all thanks to joining Shaun’s group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her efforts have seen her drop nearly seven stone in weight, reach her target, and maintain it. She is now medication-free and enjoying a new lease of life.

Consultant Shaun described Gail as an inspiration to others in the community, adding that her success shows the positive health benefits that can come from the right support and lifestyle changes.