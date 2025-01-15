Thousands in community funding up for grabs for Rotherham groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisations making a difference in Rotherham are being encouraged to apply for a share of thousands of pounds in community funding to support their work.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

It comes after SYCF opened its Community Grants Programme – made up of several funds provided by generous local donors.

The programme is aimed at supporting developing or less well-resourced organisations and grassroots groups, where small amounts of funding can make a real difference.

SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and in the last year awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.

Other SYCF programmes open to applications include the Tweenbridge Windfarm Community Benefits Fund, with grants of up to £15,000 available for groups within a three-mile radius of the Tweenbridge Windfarm, in Doncaster.

In Barnsley, grants of up to £5,000 from the Blackstone Edge Windfarm Community Benefits Fund will support organisations located close to the Blackstone Edge Windfarm. Those near to the Park Spring Wind Farm can apply for up to £20,000 via the Park Spring Wind Farm Benefits Fund.

Groups in Rotherham, close to the Loscar Wind Farm, can be awarded up to £5,000 from SYCF’s Loscar Wind Farm Community Funds.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager for SYCF, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for grassroots groups in the South Yorkshire to start the new year with a huge boost. Across South Yorkshire, we’re committed to helping groups to thrive and supporting grassroots groups with vital funding to make a difference in the communities they serve.”

The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday January 20.

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.