The Limes Community Centre celebrates funding for new garden from Morrisons Foundation

The Limes Community Centre in Sheffield were delighted to receive a donation of £9,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled the community centre to develop a brand new garden for use by local residents and groups that benefit from the charity’s work.

Michelle Farrar, Trustee at The Limes said. “We can’t thank the Morrisons Foundation enough for the grant they have given us to create a new community garden. The Limes Community Centre serves an area which was formerly a mining village and we have never received much in the way of grants and funding before.

“It will make a huge difference to the outside space in our thriving centre and will be used by all of our groups from the toddlers to the oversubscribed craft group, the coffee morning attendees and of course Andy’s Man Club who host a significant number of men every Monday night.

“Our craft group are looking forward to making some outdoor cushions and bunting to make the space even more attractive and we have some keen gardeners already taking cuttings and planting seeds to fill the raised beds. It really will be used and appreciated by everyone in our community.”

The Limes was recommended for support by Angela Booth and Emma Glover, Community Champions at the Morrisons supermarket in Catcliffe. Angela and Emma visited the charity to present the donation.

Angela said: “I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to fund the new community garden at The Limes. The new outdoor area will make a huge difference for many years to come for so many members of our local community.”

Emma added: “The funding has come just in time for the spring and summer season when, hopefully, we’ll all be able to enjoy some sunshine in a wonderful garden area at the community centre. Supporting charities at the heart of our community is what the Foundation is all about and we’re very proud that we’ve been able to make this donation”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.